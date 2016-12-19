Priebus says Trump likely to stick with China policy

Since 1979, the U.S. has acknowledged Taiwan as part of “one China” but Trump prompted

a diplomatic protest from Beijing after he accepted a congratulatory phone call on his election win from President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan on Dec. 2.

“We are not suggesting that we’re revisiting ‘one China’ policy right now,” Trump aide Reince Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.”

“He is not president right now and he’s respectful to the current president,” Priebus said.

Last Sunday, Trump himself said in an interview: “I fully understand the ‘one China’ policy, but I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”

Reuters