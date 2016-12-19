Obama's move, which could come as soon as Tuesday, will give him the liberty to withdraw U.S. waters from future oil and gas leasing, Bloomberg said on Monday. (http://bloom.bg/2hNqTWu)

It said Obama was expected to invoke a provision in a 1953 law that had been used sparingly until now to preserve coral reefs and marine sanctuaries.

Related actions by Canada may be announced around the same time, Bloomberg added.

The White House declined to commen