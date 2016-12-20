Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Obama offers assistance to Merkel after Christmas market attack

    By Reuters Media Today at 12:12 p.m.
     

    WASHINGTON  - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday night to offer condolences and U.S. help after a truck crashed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and wounding dozens, the White House said.

    Obama offered condolences for the "horrific apparent terrorist attack," it said in a statement on Tuesday. "The president reiterated the U.S. offer of assistance and underscored that no attack could sway our determination - and that of our German allies - to defeat terrorism in all of its forms," the statement said.

    Explore related topics:NewsNation and WorldTerrorismCrime
    Advertisement
    randomness