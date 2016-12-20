NEW YORK - A U.S. court on Tuesday released a copy of the application used to obtain a search warrant that allowed the FBI to gain access to emails related to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's private server before the Nov. 8 election.

The filings, which related to a search warrant issued after Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey informed Congress of newly discovered emails on Oct. 28, were released following an order on Monday by U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan.