Weight Watcher stocks spiked by more than 10% -- as much as 19% -- on Thursday morning as the media magnate revealed that she's lost 40-plus pounds since starting the weight-loss program last year.

The company announced Thursday morning that Winfrey will launch a new ad campaign next year revealing she transformation.

"Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I've ever been on. It's a lifestyle, a way of eating, and a way of living that's so freeing," Winfrey said in a press release from the company. "You never feel like you are on a diet and it works."

"I believe others who are looking to make a change will be as inspired as I am about the stories we are sharing in this new campaign," she added.

Winfrey became a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers back in October 2015 after buying a 10% stake in the company and joining its board of directors. Their stock more than doubled in one day, but weakened over time. Subsequent announcements that she had shed more pounds yielded temporary gains. Stock soared again last December by 27% when Winfrey tweeted about her weight loss, and again (by 20%) in January 2016 when she revealed that she'd lost 26 pounds (while still eating bread, no less). Winfrey lost $27 million after stock dipped 30% in late February of this year, continuing the yo-yo trend.

The company recently announced that its shares fell 54% this year so Thursday's jolt is unlikely to have a lasting impact.