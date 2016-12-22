Corn basis steady, mixed as soy mostly unchanged

Some corn elevators modestly raised bids to entice selling by farmers, many of whom are winding down operations before the long Christmas holiday weekend. Other terminals cut bids due to ample inventories.

Meanwhile much-needed rainfall in Argentina pressured Chicago Board of Trade corn. Futures garnered downside support from good export sales.

Thursday morning's U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly export data showed U.S. corn export sales of 1.251 million tonnes, topping estimates for 800,000 to 1.1 million. The approaching holiday and sagging soybean futures, on improved rain prospects in Argentina, tempered soybean farmer sales which underpinned basis bids.

USDA said weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 1.8 million tonnes, above expectations for 1.1 to 1.4 million. Corn bids at river elevators were mainly steady except at an Illinois terminal. Soybean bids were steady.

Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Diane Craft