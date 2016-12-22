Soymeal drifts with futures in pre-Christmas lull

South American soymeal was mostly offered between $2 a tonne up and $2 down, as the European market factored in a bounce in Chicago soybean and soymeal at Wednesday's close followed by a drop on Thursday that kept U.S. futures around a one-month low.

Soy markets have been supported by brisk Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans and dry conditions in Argentine crop belts, but rain relief in Argentina this week has shifted attention back towards ample global supplies.

Like other commodity markets, meals have also been adjusting to exchange rates in a week when the dollar hit a new 14-year high against the euro and a basket of currencies, before consolidating.

EU rapemeal was quoted between 2 euros higher and 1 euro per tonne down.

No significant trading was confirmed in soy or rapemeal.

Trading on physical and futures markets has been winding down this week before the Christmas holiday. Markets will be shut on Monday and activity is expected to remain light until after the New Year holiday.

The European Union released new oilseed import data on Thursday, which showed the EU had imported 139,000 tonnes of soymeal in the week to Dec. 20, taking the volume imported since July 1 to 8.4 million, down 19 percent from the year-earlier level.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Susan Thomas)