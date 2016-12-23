Baca, aged 74 and suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, was standing trial on charges of trying to thwart a federal corruption probe that overshadowed the final years of his tenure as chief custodian of the nation's largest county jail system.

The determination by U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson of a hung jury came during the fourth day of deliberations following a series of confidential "sidebar" discussions between Anderson and attorneys for both sides, at times including one of the jurors and Baca.

After a final 30-minute round of deliberations, the 12 jurors returned to the courtroom to say they were unable to reach a consensus and that further efforts would be fruitless.

Anderson agreed, pronouncing the panel "hopelessly deadlocked," and dismissed the jurors. He set a hearing for Jan. 10 to decide how to proceed, according to Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors must decide whether to seek a retrial of Baca on charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The case stems from a wide-ranging federal investigation of inmate abuse and other wrongdoing, including cover-up attempts, at two downtown Los Angeles jails.

The defense contended that Baca was unaware of efforts inside his department to impede the investigation and that his former second-in-command, Paul Tanaka, was to blame.

Tanaka is serving a five-year sentence for his role in the corruption scandal, the highest ranking of 17 officials convicted in related cases.

Baca has been slated to stand trial separately on a charge of making false statements to federal investigators, for which he plans to raise Alzheimer's as a defense.

Baca pleaded guilty last February to the false statement charge but withdrew his plea in August after a judge ruled that the six-month prison term prosecutors recommended as part of the deal was too lenient.

He was indicted days later on all three charges of obstruction, conspiracy and making false statements, for which he could face 20 years in prison if convicted.

Baca was the top elected law enforcement official in Los Angeles for 15 years before retiring in January 2014 amid the corruption probe at the county jail system, which houses some 18,000 inmates.