LOS ANGELES - Carrie Fisher, the actress, writer and daughter of Hollywood royalty who became internationally famous as Princess Leia of "Star Wars," has died, Variety has confirmed. She was 60.

Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She had been in London filming episodes of the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy "Catastrophe." Fisher was rushed from Los Angeles International Airport to UCLA Medical Center after the plane landed around noon PT.

Fisher was the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, whose marriage famously broke up when Eddie Fisher had an affair with Elizabeth Taylor. She often remarked that she was born in the spotlight, and her life and career reflected the highs and lows of the entertainment business. Her mother's career struggles after her 1950s heyday weighed heavily on Fisher.

"I grew up on the back side of show business. So I had no desire to go into it. It had beat up my mother," Fisher told the New York Times in 2006. "I had a front-and-center view of how that hurt her. I understood that when they were done with you, they were done."