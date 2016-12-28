CBOT trends: wheat, corn, soybeans down

WHEAT - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel

Lower on technical selling and profit-taking one day after the March contract jumped 4 percent. Strength in the U.S. dollar adds pressure. Traders monitoring forecasts for cold temperatures in the U.S. Plains late next week.

* Ukraine's wheat exports for 2016/17 reached 11.1 million tonnes as of Dec. 27, up 971,000 from a year earlier, the agriculture ministry said.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat last down 4 cents at $4.05-1/2 per bushel; K.C. March hard red winter wheat down 2 cents at $4.16-3/4; MGEX March spring wheat down 3/4 cent at $5.38-1/4.

CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel

Lower in technically driven trade amid a lack of market-moving news. Stronger dollar adds pressure.

* CBOT March corn trading between its 50-day moving average near $3.55-1/2 and its 100-day average near $3.51.

* CBOT March corn last down 2 cents at $3.53.

SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel

Turned lower ahead of the break in trade, with CBOT March soybeans retreating after hitting a one-week high at $10.28-1/4. Market underpinned by worries about dry spots in parts of South America, including southern Buenos Aires province in Argentina and parts of northeastern Brazil. Meanwhile the harvest of early soybeans is under way in Brazil's Mato Grosso.

* Malaysian March palm oil edged up 0.1 percent, helped by tight supplies and improving exports.

* CBOT March soybeans last down 3-3/4 cents at $10.20-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)