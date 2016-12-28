Search
    Escaped prisoner killed in gun battle with officers in Texas

    By Reuters Media Today at 11:00 a.m.
    SAN ANTONIO - A 36-year-old man who escaped from custody on Christmas Eve was killed Tuesday night in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team officers south of San Antonio, authorities said on Wednesday.

    Jake Childers had fled from a sheriff's patrol car while being returned to jail on Saturday after a medical checkup, according to Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby.

    He was spotted late Tuesday in a brushy area near the small town of Campbellton, about 50 miles south of San Antonio, by members of a Texas Department of Public Safety team using night vision equipment. Childers opened fire on the officers, who shot back, hitting him several times, authorities said. No officers were hurt.

    About 100 law enforcement officials had been hunting for the fugitive, who was originally arrested on assault and burglary charges. After his escape, Busby said, Childers stole a pickup truck in the town of George West in which he found weapons. (Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Bill Trott)

