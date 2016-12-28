MVU Brazos Corp. ("MVB" - registered in the United States) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motor Oil Vegas Upstream Limited (registered in Cyprus). MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. holds 65 percent of the share capital of Motor Oil Vegas Upstream Limited with the remaining 35 percent belonging to Vegas Oil and Gas Limited.

Texas Edwards Inc. ("TE" - registered in the United States) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Vegas Oil and Gas Limited.

The Brookshire Salt Dome Project currently consists of mineral and surface lease rights for an area of 78 square miles northwest of Houston, Texas. The lease rights were acquired to investigate the potential for oil and gas minerals trapped in the area.

FMVB paid $2.56 million plus costs incurred to Texas Edwards Inc. in the interim period.