After outcry, U.S. loosens curb on re-entry by green card holders
WASHINGTON - The administration of President Donald Trump loosened a restriction on legal residents holding green cards returning to the United States from overseas travel after a weekend of confusion, protests and worldwide outcry over a sweeping immigration order.
The executive order signed by Trump on Friday afternoon curtailing travel by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries was met with befuddlement at airports as customs and immigration agents grappled with the new rules.