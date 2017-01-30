QUEBEC CITY - Two suspects were under arrest after six people were killed in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, police said on Monday, and a source said one was French-Canadian and the other was of Moroccan heritage.

One suspect in Sunday evening's attack was identified as Alexandre Bissonnette, a French-Canadian, the other as Mohamed Khadir, who is of Moroccan descent although his nationality was not immediately known, according to the source.

Bissonnette is a 27-year-old student at nearby Université Laval, said a former high school classmate, Simon de Billy.

Police declined to give details of the suspects' identities or possible motives for the attack during evening prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec. Five people were critically injured, and 12 were treated for minor injuries, a spokeswoman for the Quebec City University Hospital said.

"Legal procedures are now underway and we cannot make any comment on the identity of the suspects," Royal Canadian Mounted Police national security superintendent Martin Plante told a news conference. He said the suspects, both men, were not previously known to police.

One suspect was arrested at the mosque, where police were called at about 8 p.m. local time, and the other turned himself about an hour later, Quebec City Police Inspector Denis Turcotte said.

Police said they were confident no other suspects were involved in the attack.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier called the shooting "a terrorist attack on Muslims." He was heading to Quebec City later on Monday, a spokesman said.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Trudeau to express his condolences "and offered to provide any assistance as needed," said Trudeau spokesman Cameron Ahmad. He gave no further details about of the call.

The shooting came over a weekend when Trudeau said Canada would welcome refugees, speaking in response to Trump's order to halt the U.S. refugee program and to temporarily bar citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Trump's action, which the president said was aimed at protecting Americans from the threat of attacks by militant Islamists, was widely condemned in the United States and abroad as targeting Muslims.