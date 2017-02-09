Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said on Wednesday Gorsuch during a meeting with him called Trump's comments "disheartening and demoralizing." The Connecticut senator on Thursday urged Gorsuch to condemn Trump's attacks "publicly, unequivocally and clearly."

Trump in a Twitter post disputed Blumenthal's account and sought to revive a years-old controversy over the senator's military service during the Vietnam War era.

"Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?" Trump wrote, without providing any evidence of a misrepresentation.

Blumenthal's account of the comments has been backed up by a spokesman for the nominee and by Kelly Ayotte, a Republican former senator from New Hampshire who has accompanied the judge during meetings with lawmakers to build support for his Senate confirmation. Other senators, including Republican Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York, have said Gorsuch made similar comments to them.

Gorsuch, a conservative federal appeals court judge from Colorado who Trump nominated for a lifetime post on the Supreme Court on Jan. 31, might be hoping to help win Democratic support in the U.S. Senate for his confirmation by demonstrating independence from the Republican president.

"He has to show the American people that he'll be more than a rubber stamp for Donald Trump," Blumenthal told CNN.

Trump on Saturday lashed out at a federal judge in Seattle who put on hold his temporary ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees entering the United States. The case is now before a federal appeals court.

Trump called U.S. District Judge James Robart a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" ruling "essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country." Trump on Wednesday stepped his criticism of the judiciary, calling courts "so political" and describing the judicial proceedings on his appeal of Robart's ruling "disgraceful."

Democrats have called Trump's comments an attack on a core principle of American democracy that the judiciary is independent and upholds the rule of law.

Blumenthal said there were numerous White House staffers in the room when Gorsuch made the comments. Ayotte said in a statement that Gorsuch in discussions with senators including Blumenthal had said "he finds any criticism of a judge's integrity and independence disheartening and demoralizing."

'CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS'

"We're careening toward a constitutional crisis way bigger than me or even Judge Gorsuch because these attacks on the judiciary are abhorrent and extraordinarily dangerous for our constitutional democracy," Blumenthal told MSNBC'S "Morning Joe" program.

By nominating Gorsuch, Trump is seeking to restore the conservative majority on the high court that had been in place for decades until the death in February 2016 of Justice Antonin Scalia.

After meeting with Gorsuch on Thursday, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine told reporters the nominee outlined "his willingness to be a check on the executive branch." Collins also said it was "inappropriate for any president to go after an independent judge" personally though criticizing an actual ruling is "fair game."

In 2010, while running for the Senate, Blumenthal said he had "misspoken about my service" by earlier stating he had served in Vietnam when he actually got military deferments before joining the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1970, allowing him to avoid combat overseas.

Blumenthal expressed regret over his previous comments but said he would proud of his service as a reservist.

Trump himself received five deferments during the Vietnam War, including one for bone spurs in his heel, the New York Times reported in August, and never served in the military.

U.S. presidents typically refrain from personal attacks on jurists or even weighing in on judicial matters out of respect for a U.S. Constitution clause ensuring a separation of powers between the federal judiciary, Congress and the president's executive branch.

"I think President Trump is going to harm both Judge Gorsuch's chances at confirmation and his standing as president if he continues to undermine the independence of the judiciary," Democratic Senator Chris Coons told CNN on Thursday.

Sasse on MSNBC described his private conversation with Gorsuch, adding the nominee said any attack on his "brothers or sisters of the robe is an attack on all judges."