Anne Carlsen Center among top three recipients of event

The top three large budget charity fundraisers were YWCA - Cass Clay with $586,000 and Oak Grove with $382,000 - followed by Anne Carlsen Center, which tied with TNT Kid’s Fitness and Gymnastics with both receiving $278,000 each.

Felicia Sargeant, associate development director for Anne Carlsen Center in Jamestown, said more than 900 donors from 23 states and Canada donated to the center. This is around $100,000 more than the 2016 Giving Hearts Day, she said.

“This year well surpassed anything we have done in the past,” Sargeant said. “It was an amazing year for us.”

The three development directors and a chief development officer working for Anne Carlsen Center started sending reminders, which include emails and calls, to its giving network a month before the Giving Hearts Day event, she said.

“There is a lot of hands on for reminding people,” she said. “So many people appreciate it because it saves them dollars knowing their contributions will be doubled by giving on that day.”

Contributions to 360 participating charitable causes at givingheartsday.org surpassed last year’s $8.3 million, according to officials with Giving Hearts Day, which is hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation and the Alex Stern Family Foundation. Unaudited figures show there were about 21,800 individual donors who participated, which is 7,262 more than in 2016.

Giving Hearts Day has now raised over $41 million to charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Donors who gave on Thursday had the chance to win additional money for each charity they supported as Giving Hearts Day “Boosts.” There were 20 donors who won a $500 boost for their charities, including Elks Camp Grassick near Dawson, which is operated by the Elks of North Dakota. Ten more donors won a $1,000 boost.