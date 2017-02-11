South Korea condemns ballistic missile launch by North

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast early on Sunday, the South's military said, the first time the isolated state has tested such a device since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"North Korea's repeated provocations show the Kim Jong Un regime's nature of irrationality, maniacally obsessed in its nuclear and missile development," the South's foreign ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)