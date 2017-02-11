Peru says U.S. is not planning to detain wanted ex president

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment, said it was unclear why the United States did not want to detain Toledo. The government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was pressuring for the United States to change its mind, the source said.

The dispute threatens to flare tensions between the United States and one of its traditional allies in South America.

Toledo is booked on an 8 p.m. (0400 GMT) flight from San Francisco to Tel Aviv, the source said.

A judge in Peru issued an international arrest warrant for Toledo late on Thursday, and the government offered a 100,000 soles reward ($30,000) for any information leading to his capture on Friday after he failed to turn himself into authorities.

Peru has said that Interpol issued a red alert to 190 member countries to help find him, but Toledo does not appear on its list of wanted persons.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler)