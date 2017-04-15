North Dakota's Heritage fund faces an uncertain future

The OHF was established in 2013 with $30 million of state oil and gas production tax revenue budgeted per biennium. Seventy-six agencies requested $35 million from OHF in the initial round of applications which were received in December 2013. The fund is administered by the North Dakota Industrial Commission with a 16-member board acting as a screening committee. The committee recommends selected funding projects for Industrial Commission approval.

The next round of requests is due May 1. It will be the last round of requests using dollars appropriated during the past legislative biennium. Funding for future OHF projects remains dependent on action yet to be taken in the current legislative session.

"Right now, I'm not sure what the status is going to be at the end of this legislative session," said Jim Melchoir, Bismarck, OHF chairman. "As of last week, there was some discussion but I'm not sure where everything is at."

Melchoir said the OHF currently has about $4 million that is not committed to previous projects. The fund receives "a percentage of a percentage of a percentage" according to Melchoir, of the oil tax revenue received by the state. With the decline of activity in the oil fields the state's income from that source has diminished considerably, thereby affecting the percentage dedicated to the OHF.

"The formula has stayed the same, as of last week anyway," said Melchoir. "The Legislature might put a cap on it. The board is being real cautious not to over commit dollars to projects because we don't know if the funding will be there."

The Outdoor Heritage Fund was established to provide grants to projects that enhance conservation projects. Qualifying applicants must meet at least one of four directives to be considered for approval of a project. The directives concern providing access and habitat for sportsman, improving soil or water quality, restoring fish or wildlife habitat on public and private lands and conserving natural areas through the development of parks and other recreation areas.

Among the local projects previously approved and awarded dollars by the OHF is a trail system for Minot Parks, a fitness and environmental park at the Minot YMCA and improvements to the training grounds owned by the Minot Retriever Club.

"I think the purpose of the fund is really good, trying to conserve properties out there and create areas sportsmen can use," remarked Melchoir. "In today's economic conditions of the state, no problem if the Legislature thinks there should be a cap. They have to make sure things are budgeted. You have to prioritize where the money goes."

As of earlier this week, there were only two applications to the OHF for the upcoming consideration of grant money. Application forms can be found on the ND Industrial Commission website along with previous project applications and selections.