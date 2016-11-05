Search
    Marriage Licenses for Nov. 4, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:12 a.m.

    Marriage Licenses

    Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:

    • Sierra Horan and Brent Pladson, both Jamestown
  • Jean Carr and Daryl Zimney, both Buchanan
