New $92M Watford City rec center almost ready

Grand Forks has The Ralph and The Betty — its famous hockey and basketball facilities named after their benefactors, the Engelstads – and now Watford City has a football field it can call The Freddy.

Named for longtime coach Fred Fridley, the field will see its first action tonight when the community turns out to see the Watford City Wolves in homecoming action on a new playing field at the new high school.

As if all that weren’t enough, the big game is only part of the day’s show. Starting at 2 p.m., folks are welcome for the first time to walk through the front doors of the adjoining Rough Rider Center and have a sneak peek at what’s in store at the 268,000-square-foot convention, recreation and athletic facility.

The $80 million center will open for business at 8 a.m. Sept. 24, giving the community access to a competition swimming pool with on-side water play features, two sheets of hockey ice, a gymnastics center and climbing wall, multiple courts for volleyball and basketball, a batting cage and a walking track.