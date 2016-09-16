U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., with help from U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., amended the Senate’s Water Resources Development Act to include language that would cap a planned increase in rent by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for lots on Jamestown Reservoir, Lake Tschida and Patterson Lake to no more than 33 percent of a lot’s rent at the start of 2016, said Ryan Bernstein, chief of staff for Hoeven’s Washington, D.C., office.

Bernstein said the lot rent increase would be implemented over five years. He said the average increase would be about 6 percent each year.

“North Dakotans have enjoyed swimming, boating and fishing on these reservoirs for generations,” Hoeven said in a prepared statement. “They can now continue to enjoy them because they will remain affordable for decades to come.”

Heitkamp said she was glad she was able to work with Hoeven on this amendment.

“Our amendment provides immediate relief to protect these homeowners from significant spikes in their permit fees (lot rents),” Heitkamp said in a prepared statement.

In November 2015 Bureau officials informed Jamestown Reservoir year-round renters that their lot rents would be increasing by 135 percent from $2,840 to $6,700. The seasonal lot rent increase, which covers a lot rented for up to six months a year, was set to increase 157 percent from $1,420 to $3,650. The Stutsman County Park Board had asked the Bureau of Reclamation to allow the lot rent increases to be spread out over a three-year period to help lessen the impact of the increases on the lot renters.

Bernstein said the U.S. House of Representatives is passing its own water resources bill. The two bodies will reconcile the two pieces of legislation in a conference.

“There are a few steps to go yet,” he said, “but the legislation has strong bipartisan support.”