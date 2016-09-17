VanDeVelde elected president

Sarah VanDeVelde, Stutsman County Emergency Management, was recently elected president of the North Dakota Emergency Management Association at its annual membership meeting. The meeting was held during the North Dakota Emergency Management Conference in Bismarck. Members at large were also newly elected for the northwest and southwest regions; they join standing members from the northwest and southeast regions. Among them are:

*Northeast region: Ben Gates, Steele County Emergency Management *Southeast region: Kimberly Robbins, LaMoure County Emergency Management Additionally, the North Dakota Emergency Management Association presented the Achievement Award to Tammy Roehrich, Wells County emergency manager, and Amanda Schooling, Ward County emergency manager, received the Achievement Award. This distinction is awarded on an annual basis for outstanding contributions to emergency management.