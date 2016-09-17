Search
    Mandan man dies in rollover near Ellendale

    By Sun Staff Today at 9:29 a.m.

    A 74-year-old Mandan man died in a rollover near Ellendale Friday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

    The crash occurred at about 8:20 p.m. when the driver was westbound in a pickup on N.D. Highway 11, 9 miles west of Ellendale. The patrol said the driver failed to negotiate a curve, the 1994 Chevrolet pickup entered the north ditch and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said. Alcohol was a factor, the patrol said.

    The driver was not immediately identified.

    The crash is under investigation.

    Also responding to the scene were the Dickey County Sheriff’s Office and Ellendale Fire Department.

