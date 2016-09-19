9-11 monument dedicated

The 9-11 Historic Monument at Graf Park on the west edge of Medina commemorates the men and women who lost their lives in the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11; 2001. It includes a piece of the a beam from the buildings. The monument was dedicated Sunday. Keith Norman / The Sun

MEDINA -- The words “Never Forget” adorn the silhouette cut into a beam from the wreckage of the Twin Towers at the new 9-11 Historic Monument in Medina.

It is a sentiment Darrell Graf, chief of the Fire Academy of North Dakota, wants to make sure stays in people’s minds. His organization dedicated a monument Sunday to the men and women who perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington and particularly to the first responders who died attempting to rescue people from the buildings.

“The Fire Academy of North Dakota was the only applicant and recipient of a genuine piece of World Trade Center steel given by the Port Authority (of New York & New Jersey) in North Dakota,” he said.

The section of steel beam was cut to include a silhouette of the Twin Towers, the date 9-11-01 and the number 343, representing the number of firefighters who died that day.

Jerod Tufte, Southeast District Court judge and candidate for the North Dakota Supreme Court, said the upcoming election will be the first where the youngest people going to the polls have no personal memories of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Tufte was the featured speaker at the dedication of the monument.

“Threats do remain,” Tufte said. “... This memorial is about our national character and courage.”

He called for Americans to remember those who died in the 9/11 attacks and those who have perished since in the fight against terrorism.

“America is not a race or tribe but an ideal. Freedom can’t be taken away,” he said.

Graf spoke in closing remarks during the ceremony Sunday about a visit to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City and its importance for America. He described artifacts such as notes pleading for help and crushed wreckage as “chilling” to view.

The 9-11 Historic Monument is located at Graf Park on the west edge of Medina. Twin concrete towers flank the segment of steel from the World Trade Center. Graf said the monument is the only one in North Dakota containing materials from the Twin Towers.

A color guard/honor guard was provided by the North Dakota Patriot Guard with members from Bismarck, Jamestown and Valley City.

“We received the steel in 2009 and it took till now to get this built,” he said. “It proves North Dakota does care.”