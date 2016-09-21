Search
    Judge’s order requires voter affidavit option

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:26 a.m.
    BISMARCK — North Dakota will offer an affidavit to voters who don’t bring an identification to the polls, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

    U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland’s order comes roughly a month and a half after he said North Dakota couldn’t implement its voter ID laws without offering some kind of “fail-safe” mechanism. Seven members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa sued Secretary of State Al Jaeger in January, arguing the voter ID laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2013 and 2015 disproportionately burden Native Americans.

    The 2013 change eliminated the option to use an affidavit, which voters could use to swear they were a qualified elector in a particular precinct, as well as the ability for poll workers to vouch for a voter’s eligibility.

    The order Hovland handed down Tuesday requires the state to offer an affidavit if a voter is not able to provide a valid form of ID. It also lists a current North Dakota driver’s license, a non-driver’s identification card, a tribal government-issued ID and a longterm care certificate as valid forms of ID, which reflects current law.

