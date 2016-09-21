BISMARCK – The state Emergency Commission voted Wednesday, Sept. 21, to borrow up to $6 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to support law enforcement efforts related to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, but not before members blasted the lack of federal support to deal with protesters camped out on federal land.

“I know we have to do it, but it’s not right, and the lack of federal involvement is disgusting,” said House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo. “And we need to protect our North Dakota people, but this is just plain wrong that they’re ignoring this issue.”

Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, said the state has spent $1.88 million on protest-related costs so far, the bulk of it personnel costs for assistance from the National Guard and law enforcement agencies from across the state. Morton County, which estimated last week it had spent about $400,000 on top of that, also may apply for reimbursement from the line of credit.

The $6 million line of credit from the Bank of North Dakota will fund future efforts as authorized by Gov. Jack Dalrymple’s emergency declaration Aug. 19. The Legislature will have to make a deficiency appropriation from the state’s general fund to pay back the bank after lawmakers convene in regular session in January, Budget Director Pam Sharp said.

Authorities have responded to multiple protests at pipeline construction sites and in Bismarck-Mandan since protests began to ramp up in mid-August. They’ve also created a traffic checkpoint and increased patrols in Morton County, which they say are necessary for the safety of local residents, farmers and ranchers and the thousands of protesters camped out on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land about 35 miles south of Mandan.

Last Friday, the Corps of Engineers issued a special use permit for protesters to use Corps land south of the Cannonball River but not the land north of the river where the majority of them are camping, because that land is subject to an existing grazing lease.

Carlson said it bothers him that it’s “a federal problem that they’ve ignored” and the Legislature will have to cover the costs at a time of budget shortfalls. Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, agreed.

“The taxpayers shouldn’t have to be paying for this,” he said.

Dalrymple said he’s been in contact with the White House, U.S. Department of Justice, Corps of Engineers, Department of Interior and the state’s congressional delegation but is still waiting to hear if they’re going to help financially or with in-kind services.

“The problem that we have, of course, is that these public safety needs are imminent every day,” Dalrymple said. “We really have no choice but to protect the public with law enforcement. Recovering funds from the federal government is definitely a top priority, but it undoubtedly will take some time.”

The commission’s other members are Secretary of State Al Jaeger, Sen. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, and Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.