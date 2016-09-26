One injured in Tower City accident

One person was injured in accident Sunday near Tower City, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Amy Hartze, 43, Casselton, was injured when the 2016 Ford Escape she was driving westbound on U.S. Interstate 94 entered the median and swerved across the westbound lane before entering the north ditch and striking a concrete culvert.

Hartze was alone in the vehicle and wearing a seatbelt.

Hartze was pinned inside the vehicle and extricated by emergency personnel and transported to Essentia Hospital in Fargo. A medical condition is believed to be the cause of the crash which remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.