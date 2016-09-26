Passenger dies after vehicle strikes sign, tree

A 22-year-old Minot man died after after the vehicle he was in struck a street sign and a tree on Main Street in Parshall, N.D., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Steven Wesley Graven-Huravitch was extricated from the vehicle and died in an ambulance after leaving the scene. The driver, Bruna De Paula Cardoso, 23, Parshall, was arrested for a DUI, the patrol said.

Cardoso was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser south on Main Street at 6:33 a.m. and onto a boulevard to the west. The patrol said the vehicle struck a street sign on the driver’s side and then a tree on the passenger side. The vehicle continued southwest through the boulevard, crossing a sidewalk. The vehicle came to rest in a residential lawn.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office and Minot Police Department also responded to the scene.