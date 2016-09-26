Bismarck man who died in crash identified

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 36-year-old Bismarck man who died after a vehicle collision at 5:48 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94, 5 miles east of New Salem, N.D.

Nicholas Sikes was killed after the 2016 Dodge Ram he was driving west on I-94 near mile marker 132 rear-ended a 1987 Ford Ranger pulling a small utility trailer with lumber. The Ford Ranger overturned and went into the ditch. The Ram partially drove onto the Ranger’s trailer and also ended up in the ditch.

The Sikes was transported to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford Ranger, Delton Hitchcock, 68, New Salem, was transported to St. Alexius’ Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts.

New Salem and Metro Ambulances and the Morton County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.