Driver who died in rollover on Highway 83 identified

MOFFIT, N.D. -- A 41-year-old Sterling man who died Saturday as a result of injuries he suffered after a rollover crash Friday night on Highway 83 in central North Dakota has been identified.

Dean Chadwick was heading southbound near mile marker 52 around 6 p.m. when his pickup drifted into the west shoulder and overcorrected back onto the roadway and into the west ditch. He was partially ejected.

He was transported to a Bismarck hospital.

Chadwick was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.