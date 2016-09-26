Driver of semi injured in train collision

DWIGHT, N.D. — The driver of a semi truck was injured when his rig collided with a train about 10:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on Richland County Road 10 a mile north of Dwight, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.

According to the report by patrol Sgt. Matthew Denault:

Mahamoud Hussein, 30, Minneapolis, was driving his semi truck and trailer eastbound on County Road 10. As the semi approached the railroad crossing north of Dwight, the driver saw a train traveling northwest, but was unable to stop his rig in time.

The train hit the front passenger side of the semi, causing extensive damage.

Hussein, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge, Minn., where he was treated for minor injuries.

Dwight is about 10 miles northwest of Wahpeton.