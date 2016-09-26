Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Driver of semi injured in train collision

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:57 p.m.
    DWIGHT, N.D. — The driver of a semi truck was injured when his rig collided with a train about 10:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on Richland County Road 10 a mile north of Dwight, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.

    According to the report by patrol Sgt. Matthew Denault:

    Mahamoud Hussein, 30, Minneapolis, was driving his semi truck and trailer eastbound on County Road 10. As the semi approached the railroad crossing north of Dwight, the driver saw a train traveling northwest, but was unable to stop his rig in time.

    The train hit the front passenger side of the semi, causing extensive damage.

    Hussein, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge, Minn., where he was treated for minor injuries.

    Dwight is about 10 miles northwest of Wahpeton.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateCollisionaccidentCrashsemi hits traindwightN.D.
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement