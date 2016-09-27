BISMARCK — A proposal to give juveniles in North Dakota's tribal courts access to the same services available to those in the state court system could improve strained relations between the tribes and state government, a tribal official said Monday before a committee voted to advance the bill draft.

"I think this is a great step forward," Mark Nygard, chief executive officer for the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, told the Legislature's interim Tribal and State Relations Committee.

The long-term aim is to reduce the incarceration rate for American Indians, who are overrepresented in North Dakota's prisons. American Indians and Alaska natives made up 5.5 percent of the state's population last year but accounted for 20 percent of the 1,796 inmates in the prison system in June, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) and U.S. Census estimates.

Last December, Northeast Judicial District Judge Donovan Foughty of Devils Lake proposed that North Dakota follow Utah's lead and give tribal courts access to the same juvenile services at the disposal of state district court judges, with the state picking up the tab.

Those services would include use of the state's Youth Correctional Center in Mandan, giving tribal courts access to more assessment tools and behavioral health services and averting the need to send juvenile delinquents to facilities hundreds of miles away — sometimes in other states — because local facilities are unavailable, a practice officials say is detrimental to juveniles and their families.

State Rep. Marvin Nelson, D-Rolla, who chairs the committee and is running for governor, said the DOCR already can enter into a memorandum of understanding with a tribe, but he noted the last such agreement fell apart because the tribe ran out of money to reimburse the state.

While expressing mixed feelings given the state's current budget situation, Nelson and other committee members agreed that the bill draft is needed to ensure the idea gets serious consideration.

"We owe the respect to the judge and the people involved at least to put this forward," said Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot.

Under the bill, the DOCR would establish a four-year pilot program with at least one tribe, providing for the "custody, care, and treatment" of tribal juveniles who have been adjudicated in tribal court. It would require regular contact and progress reports to the tribe, and the DOCR could return a juvenile to the tribe or refuse to accept someone who's deemed a threat to institutional safety or security or who fails to adhere to departmental policies and programming.

While the cost of the pilot project — not to mention whether any tribes would participate — is unknown, it's expected to face a tough road in January before a tight-fisted Legislature dealing with major revenue shortfalls. But without a bill, it will be easier for lawmakers to say the state can't afford the proposal, said Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford.

Nygard said budgetary concerns shouldn't be the issue.

"Tribal youth are also North Dakota youth. That's the bottom line," he said, adding the current tribal-state relationship isn't good and feels like a one-sided conversation. "Maybe this is the way we can change that dynamic."

Committee members voted 6-1 to forward the bill draft, with Sen. Dave Oehlke, R-Devils Lake, casting the lone dissenting vote. Oehlke said afterward he recognizes the need and thinks it's "a great idea" but would like to see DOCR propose it as part of its budget, as opposed to bringing it before a legislative committee, where a thumbs-down vote could send the message that it's unnecessary.

"They already have the ability to do everything that was put in there," he said.