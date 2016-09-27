Driver charged with manslaughter in crash

NOONAN, N.D. – A driver who caused a crash that killed two children and their father in Divide County in northwest North Dakota last month is now facing manslaughter charges.

Police say William Koehler, 49, of Florida, was using his cell phone moments before rear-ending a car that was stopped for a flagger at a construction zone on Highway 5.

A warrant for Koehler’s arrest on three Class B felony charges of manslaughter was filed Friday in Northwest District Court.

Investigators say he was driving over the posted speed limit and did not slow down before his pickup truck crashed into a stopped car, killing 2-year-old Shayleigh Gunderson and her sister, Shelly Gunderson, 8. Their father, Lesley Gunderson, 31, of Noonan, was behind the wheel and died two days later.

Gunderson’s son, Shelton Gunderson, 4, was flown to a hospital in MInot with serious injuries.

According to a Highway Patrol report, Lesley Gunderson was speaking with a construction flagger when Koehler’s truck hit the back of his car.