Driver causes damage on Bismarck golf course

BISMARCK—The grass at a municipal golf course was torn up late last week in an act of vandalism not uncommon in the area.

Several stretches of the Tom O'Leary Golf Course in Bismarck — including the putting green on Hole 4 — are striped with tire tracks, where a small vehicle, likely a side-by-side, drove around, often in tight circles.

Course superintendent Mike Page said the cost of repairing the green will be about $2,500. The course is open as usual, but that hole may be closed if the new seeds don't take.

The course does not have security cameras, but he said he hopes a neighbor caught the vehicle on tape.

It is the second time this has happened in the past three years, he said.

Other golf courses in the area have suffered similar issues. About two weeks ago, a car drove onto the Mandan Municipal Golf Course and "spun a cookie," causing some damage to the grass, said head golf pro Brad Olson. At Hawktree Golf Course, dirtbike tracks were reported to the Burleigh County sheriff in April.