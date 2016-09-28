Search
    Woman jumps into lake to help save duck hunters

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:51 a.m.

    ROTHSAY, Minn. — A group of duck hunters has a west central Minnesota woman to thank for a dramatic rescue over the weekend.

    Erin Houselog was hunting with her fiancé, when they heard yells for help near Christopherson Lake, which is southeast of Rothsay.

    A party of five hunters were in a duck boat that overturned on the lake, no one was wearing a lifejacket.

    So, Houselog and her fiancé found lifejackets near shore, and swam them out to the hunters.

    "Stripped off all my hunting stuff, down to just leggings and a sports bra. Grabbed life-jackets, and decided I needed to swim those out to them, started swimming across the lake, 25-30 minutes to get out to them, for everything that went wrong, a lot of things went right," Houselog said.

    A teenager was able to get to shore safely, while clinging to a gas tank.

    Authorities cited one of the hunters for operating a boat under the influence.

