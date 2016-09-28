Chelsea Clinton coming to Fargo for fundraiser

FARGO — Chelsea Clinton is paying her first visit to North Dakota next week for a fundraiser for her mother Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

The campaign said in an email to supporters that the younger Clinton will be at a breakfast fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 6, with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., at the home of Rick Engen and Renae Aarfor.

A place at the table costs $250, but for $1,000 a donor would get a photo with Chelsea Clinton. A donor can pay $2,700 and a couple can pay $5,000 for a "co-host reception" and photo.

Funds would go to the Hillary Victory Fund, the campaign said.