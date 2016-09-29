Good Night

Matt Houdek and the Dakota Dutchmen will perform at the 7th annual Night Out in Carrington Youth Benefit Oct. 15 at the Crossroads Golf Club in Carrington. Submitted

The 7th annual Night Out in Carrington Youth Benefit will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Crossroads Golf Club in Carrington.

The youth benefit is a dinner/dance that raises funds for four programs that benefit area youth—the Boy Scouts, Shop With a Cop, the youth baseball program and the children's section of the Carrington City Library.

The evening starts with a social hour from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. A buffet dinner is served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. From 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. there will be dancing with music provided by Matt Houdek and the Dakota Dutchmen. There will also be drawings for door prizes and an in-house raffle.

Tickets are $35 and are limited to 100. Seating reservations for out of the area groups are available. No tickets will be sold at the door.

For tickets and more information about the event, call Don and Nancy Boehmer at 701-238-9422.