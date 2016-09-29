KILLDEER, N.D. — Sandy Schaefer grew up in Killdeer. She remembers the times where walking across Central Avenue, which also happens to be a portion of North Dakota Highway 22, was nearly impossible as truck after truck sped through downtown.

Now she has the opportunity to be a part of a brand new stretch of road where those trucks can now go around the town, rather than through it.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation opened a new bypass located just west of Killdeer on Wednesday afternoon with many state and local officials present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the road for public use.

The two-lane bypass is nearly 4 miles long, with roundabouts at each end that connect with N.D. Highway 200 to the south and N.D. Highway 22 at the north end of the project. Construction began in July 2015 at an approximate cost of $30 million of state funding.

North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said the completion of the truck bypass means the roads will now be safer for everyone.

“I remember when grandpa and granny couldn’t walk across the street to get their mail because they were stuck on one side,” Wardner said. “... This is going to be a great day for the city of Killdeer.”

Schaefer said Killdeer used to have a Fourth of July parade downtown, but it had to be moved because of all the traffic.

NDDOT has been working with local officials in western North Dakota to complete bypass routes around not only Killdeer, but also Williston, Watford City, Alexander, New Town and Dickinson over the past few years. In total, the state has invested approximately $420 million on the construction of these truck bypasses and truck routes.

NDDOT Director Grant Levi said since 2011, the state has invested $2.3 billion in one-time state funding for state highways, which allowed NDDOT to expand existing roadways, build new bridges, construct bypass routes and improve safety for the traveling public.

Levi said the addition of the bypass and roundabouts will help reduce high-speed crashes, improve the flow of traffic and increase traffic capacity.