Grand Forks missionary faces felony sex charge

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — A Grand Forks Catholic missionary faces sexual misconduct charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl he met while working as a youth pastor in a Minneapolis suburb.

Mitchell Geoffrey Bolkcom, 23, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, in Hennepin County District Court.

He had been working as a lay missionary at the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center in Grand Forks for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students at the time of his arrest.

Authorities began investigation Bolkcom after the victim told her priest about the sexual encounters during confession. The priest contacted local police, who interviewed the victim, court documents state.

According to the criminal complaint, Bolkcom met the victim at a church retreat in late 2015. Bolkcom was working as a youth pastor at the Church of St. Michael in Prior Lake, Minn., at the time.

The two exchanged numbers and met to discuss the victim’s depression. These meetings began at public places, but soon shifted to Bolkcom’s apartment in Bloomington, Minn. The two met at Bolkcom’s apartment four times in early 2016, the complaint states, each time engaging in sexual acts.

Forum News Service