A Hettinger, N.D., man was killed in a rollover Wednesday afternoon 3 miles north of Gladstone, N.D., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Jared Lewton, 45, was driving a 1996 Kenworth pulling a flatbed trailer northbound on a country road. The vehicle entered the left ditch and the driver attempted to correct, causing the vehicle to roll at 3:19 p.m., the patrol said. The driver died at the scene.