Emerado, ND, man struck by Amtrak

An Emerado, N.D., man was struck by an Amtrak train early Thursday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Dan O’Donnel, 51, was standing next to the railroad tracks in Emerado when he was struck by a westbound train at 5:20 a.m., the patrol said.

O’Donnel was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.