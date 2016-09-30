Rapid City woman indicted as accessory in death of child

RAPID CITY, S.D.—A Rapid City grandmother has been indicted and entered a not guilty plea to charges involving the death of a 2-year-old grandchild in Porcupine on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation..

Sonya Dubray, 47, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of accessory to first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, false statement and misprison of a felony.

She entered her plea Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann. She faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if convicted.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services, and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

Dubray was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.