Weather Forecast

Close

    Rapid City woman indicted as accessory in death of child

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:39 a.m.

    RAPID CITY, S.D.—A Rapid City grandmother has been indicted and entered a not guilty plea to charges involving the death of a 2-year-old grandchild in Porcupine on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation..

    Sonya Dubray, 47, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of accessory to first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, false statement and misprison of a felony.

    She entered her plea Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann. She faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if convicted.

    The investigation into the case is ongoing and being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services, and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

    Dubray was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateRapid CitySouth Dakotagrandmothergrandchilddeath
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness