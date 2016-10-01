Zink named to FSA post

Andy Zink has been hired as county executive director of the Stutsman County U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. He began his duties in Jamestown on Sept. 19.

Zink has been the county executive director for McClean County in Garrison, N.D., for the last 17 years. Prior to that he farmed in the Edmunds, N.D., area on the family farm.

He graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in ag economics and a master’s degree in business administration. He began his career with FSA as a farm loan program officer and manager in Billings, Mont.

Zink said he is excited to have an opportunity to return to his home area. His responsibilities include implementation of the 2014 Farm Bill and its programs such as Agricultural Risk Coverage, Conservation Reserve Program, Loan Deficiency Programs, Marketing Assistance Loans and Price Loss Coverage. He said he is looking forward to meeting and serving the nearly 900 agricultural producers in Stutsman County.