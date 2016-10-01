Repko appoin ted to VA position

The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the appointment of Keith Repko as the new director of the VA St. Louis Health Care System (STLHCS), St. Louis, Mo.

“We are excited that Keith will become the new director of the VA St. Louis Health Care System,” said Dr. William Patterson, Veterans Integrated Service Network director. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the health care system, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve. We anticipate he will begin his appointment on Oct. 2, 2016.”

Repko’s prior leadership assignments include acting medical center director, VA STLHCS, from January to the present and associate medical center director, VA STLHCS, from March 2012-January 2016. He also served as the chief facilities engineering and chief of biomedical engineering at the VA St. Louis Health Care System.

Repko holds a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering/biomedical engineering, North Dakota State University.

The VA STLHCS mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. The health care system provides a full range of medical, surgical, psychiatric and rehabilitation services to veterans and returning service members. The health care system’s approximately 3,000 employees serve more than 58,000 Veterans in east central Missouri and southwestern Illinois at two primary locations, the John Cochran and Jefferson Barracks Divisions in St. Louis, and at four community-based outpatient clinics in Missouri and Illinois.

Repko is a native of Jamestown. He is the son of Dale and Norma Repko.