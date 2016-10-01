Boyd named to Impact Dakota post

Brad Boyd has been hired as business development officer for Impact Dakota.

Boyd is responsible for managing sales and business development with Impact Dakota’s manufacturing clients as well as developing partnerships and stakeholder relationships.

Boyd is an accomplished sales and marketing strategist with nearly 25 years of business-to-business sales experience in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, said Tony Richards, Impact Dakota CEO and president.

Boyd, a Jamestown native, is a graduate of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a marketing major and communications minor.