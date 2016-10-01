Weiser receives award at conference

Hal Weiser was conferred the Harold and Kay Scholl Excellence in Conservation Award at the recent International Annual Conference of the Soil and Water Conservation Society in Louisville.

The award recognizes an individual who provides and demonstrates effective and creative natural resource conservation planning and assistance to agricultural landowners and producers. Weiser was nominated by the North Dakota Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, and selected by the Awards Selection Committee from a panel of other nominees submitted from across the United States and Canada.

Weiser is a soil health specialist with U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Jamestown. He provides soil health technical assistance to NRCS field offices, soil conservation districts and agricultural producers. Through application of soil health management practices Weiser advises producers on innovative soil health systems for improving the condition and productivity of the soil resource. Locally, partnering with the Stutsman Soil Conservation District, Weiser has demonstrated and advanced the practice of integrating cover crops into cropping and grazing systems. Successful demonstration of winter small grains for forage in a relay/double crop with soybeans has led to adoption of the practice by cattle producers in the area. The relay crop system has shown to improve net returns and provide forage without sacrificing crop production acres while achieving soil and environmental benefits.

Weiser received his master’s degree from North Dakota State University in 1996. He has served as chairman of the North Dakota Board of Registration for the Professional Soil Classifiers since 2008. He provides soil resource planning assistance throughout North Dakota in his current position. He has been located in the NRCS Jamestown Area Office since 1995.