Ag Energy Luncheon set for Oct. 11

The 2016 Ag Energy Luncheon is from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at North Dakota Farmers Union.

Jayme Orrock, operations manager at Xcel Energy, will make a presentation at the luncheon. His topic will be the impact of wind energy in the region and North Dakota.

Lunch will be catered by TJ’s Catering.

The Ag Energy Luncheon is sponsored by Xcel Energy, Great River Energy, Creative Energy Inc., North Dakota Farmers Union and the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Energy Committee.

Tickets are available at the Chamber office at 120 2nd St. SE, by calling 252-4830, emailingdirector@jamestownchamber.com, or by going to http://bit.ly/2deSh1s.

North Dakota Farmers Union is located at 1415 12th Ave. SE in Jamestown.