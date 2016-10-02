West Fargo woman dies in head-on collision Sunday

A 71-year-old West Fargo, N.D., woman died in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 at Petersburg in Nelson County.

The patrol said a 1996 Plymouth Voyager driven by Malik Yahaya, 45, East Grand Forks, Minn., was westbound on U.S. Highway 2 when Yahaya failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. The vehicle left the road, entered the median, vaulted a median crossover, then entered the westbound lanes of traffic where it collided head-on with a Honda Civic sedan driven by the West Fargo woman. She was declared dead at the scene, the patrol said. She was not immediately identified, pending notification of family.

Yahaya was injured and transported to Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.

Also responding to the crash were the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Petersburg Fire Department and Michigan Fire and Ambulance.