Minot man arrested after gunshots fired

MINOT, N.D. — A Minot man who allegedly fired gunshots in southwest Minot and fled from the scene was caught by police late Saturday night.

Police said Sunday that at 11:10 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the 600 block of 6th Ave. SW for reports of gunshots and they then heard more shot fired.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, and officers stopped and searched the vehicle. Arrested was Quinn Campbell, 24, of Minot.

Police said they found 9mm shell casings and a handgun under the passenger seat. Also found were marijuana and an unnamed drug, police said.

Campbell was taken to the Ward County Jail. and faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, concealed firearm and felony reckless endangerment.